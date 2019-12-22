Sioux City
Nancy C. McDermott, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Per her wishes, Nancy has been cremated and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Nancy was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Sioux City, the daughter of William and Marion (Jensen) Leaverton. She graduated from Leeds High School in 1950. On Dec. 9, 1950, Nancy married Clarence "LeRoy" McDermott and to this union, three children were born, Marion, Judy and Randy. Nancy and LeRoy later divorced. In March of 1962, Nancy married Richard Still and together, they had one child, Nanette, and they later divorced.
Nancy worked at a variety of grocery stores in the Siouxland area over the years. During the 70s and 80s, she owned and operated Nan's Hideaway in Salix, Iowa. Lastly, Nancy worked at Walgreens, retiring at the age of 83.
Nancy was an artistic person and loved painting. She also enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and animals, especially cats and dogs.
Survivors include her children, Marion (Tom) Walsh of Sioux City, Judy Hall of Sioux City, Randy (Lori) McDermott of Salix, and Nanette (Ron) Routson of Texas; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim McCormick) Taylor, Amy (Chris) Branch, Laurie Walsh, Matt (Maria) Walsh, Angela (Ken) Drilling, Bob (Jenny Smith) Hall, Ryan (Katelyn) McDermott, Matt (Dusty) Crain, and Sarah (Mark) Crain; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Jacob, Braxton, Braylee, Brooklynn, Elsie, Miles, Jakob, Madison, Shelby, Remington, Clementine, Haylee, Hannah, and Hunter; and great-great-grandchild, Kylan.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.