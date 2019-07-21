Sioux City, formerly Bismarck, N.D.
Nancy E. “Nana” Janssen, 65, of Sioux City, formerly Bismarck, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Nancy Elaine Janssen was born July 29, 1953, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the daughter of Calvin and Joy Janssen. Nancy grew up in Marion, S.D., on a farm, loving every bit of it. Every Saturday night, the family would get together and have family night. They would play games, drink pop, and eat popcorn. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1971.
In 1974, she married Jerry Lengkeek in Marion, S.D. and was divorced. They had two daughters, Leigh and Lynn. They remained friends through the years.
She worked in advertising sales for many years at the Bismarck Tribune and the Sioux City Journal. She retired so she could enjoy life and spend time with those she loved. She also worked part-time at Hy-Vee and loved her time there.
She loved to be with her grandkids, daughters, siblings and friends. Nancy enjoyed reading and having a good glass of wine. She was a very classy lady and her bright blue eyes and smile lit up the room. She will be missed by so many.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Joy Janssen of Marion, S.D.; two daughters, Leigh (Josh) Moore of Sioux City, and their children, Aden and Aspen, and Lynn (fiancé Dewey Vilandre) Lengkeek of Sioux City, and their kids, Baileigh and Braxton; two brothers, Russ Janssen, the "gypsy brother," and David (Elizabeth) Janssen of Freeman, S.D.; and two sisters, Judy Kieffer of Sioux Falls, and Sandy (Doug) Larson of Crooks, S.D.
She is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Janssen.