Nancy Eileen Peterson

Sioux City

Nancy Eileen Peterson, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. There will be a private family graveside service on Thursday at the Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring or Summer when more friends and family can gather. Updated information, when the date will be announced, and online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nancy was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Sioux City, to Clifford and Eileen Peterson, who preceded her in death.

Nancy was a registered nurse and spent her career at several hospitals in Sioux City, Kansas City, and Chicago. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1959, following that with nursing training at the St. Joseph School on Nursing in Sioux City, graduating in 1962. Nancy had a service heart and deeply cared for her patients and co-workers.