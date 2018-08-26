Sioux City
Nancy Ellen Ingalls, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after a lengthy illness at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Deacon Patricia Roberts officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nancy was born on June 9, 1949, in Sioux City, to Donald and Edna Fern Mae (Mastin) Ingalls. She graduated from Central High School in 1969. After graduating, she enlisted in the United States Army in 1970. Nancy worked at Iowa Beef Products (IBP) for 10 years. She was also employed by the Sioux City Police Department as a dispatcher for 25 years. She then proceeded to work for Siouxland Cab Company for another 20 years. Nancy belonged to the American Legion Department of Iowa (Freedom Team Salute Commendation).
She loved convertible cars, animals, horseback riding, participating in rodeos, camping, and fishing. Nancy had a very giving nature and was always helping people. Her friends and family had given her the nickname "Dingy."
Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, David Ingalls of Cedar Park, Texas, Susan Curtis, Joan Cole and Jerry Ingalls, all of Sioux City; aunts, Vonda (Larry) Reynolds of Mondamin, Iowa, and Kathy (Eugene) Tannenhill of Fayetteville, N.C.; uncle, Donald Mastin of Lake City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William, Kenneth, and John Ingalls.