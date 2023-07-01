Nancy Ellen (Kirsch) Beacom

Rochester, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Nancy Ellen (Kirsch) Beacom, 71, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St Mary's Campus.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born on Feb. 1, 1952, to Eugene and Pauline (Drexler) Kirsch in Sioux City. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing Creighton University. Nancy was a retired registered nurse. She lived in Sioux City; Omaha, Neb.; Maryville, Mo.; St. Joseph, Mo.; North Platte, Neb.; and Rochester.

Nancy loved golfing, reading, and spending time with family.

Nancy is survived by her children, Jeff (Rhea) Beacom, Beth (Matt) Anderson, and Eric (Heidi Stoeckl) Beacom; four grandchildren, Eleanor, Thomas, and Kathryn Anderson, and Elliot Beacom; and brother, Thomas (Kathy) Kirsch.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Pauline Kirsch; sister, Kathryn Kirsch; and brother, Terrence Kirsch.

Memorials may be donated to Breast Cancer Society.