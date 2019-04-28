Sioux City
Nancy K. Bookhart, 73, of Sioux City, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Celebration of Life to honor Nancy will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Art Center’s Gilchrist Learning Center, 225 Nebraska Street. Nancy’s ashes will be buried 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Westfork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Home.
Nancy was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Sioux City, to Edward and Elva (Jorgensen) Bookhart. She was a lifelong Morningside resident, attending public school and graduating with the East High Class of 1964. She welcomed her daughter, Amy, in 1971.
She was a licensed insurance agent, eventually owning her own insurance agency. After closing her agency, she worked in retail, including T.J. Maxx, RCC Western Store and Motherhood Maternity.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading books and Sudoku puzzles.
She leaves behind a daughter, Amy Hampton and her husband, Brett of Lincoln, Neb.; a sister, Gloria Urban, three nephews, Shane Urban, Brian (Stephanie) Urban, and Brett (Joy) Urban; and four beloved great-nieces, Alexis, Alyssa, Madisyn and Camryn. Nancy will be remembered by a legion of extended family, dear friends and far too many acquaintances to adequately acknowledge here.
Nancy is reunited with her parents; baby brother, David; and brother-in-law, Paul "Dave" Urban.