Wentzville, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Nancy Kay Coacher, 46, of Wentzville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

A memorial gathering will be held in Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles, Mo.

Services will be held in Sioux City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Nancy was born April 22, 1973, in Golden Valley, Minn., to Kay and Bob Coacher. She attended schools in Sioux City, Bryant, Hoover and graduated from North High School. She went on to the University of Northern Iowa, where she received BA degrees in Early Childhood Development and Elementary Education.

She also attended Lindenwood University in St.Charles, Mo., and received a Master's degree in Elementary Education. Nancy was a devoted educator and teacher for over 20 years at Warren Elementary and Becky-David Elementary in the Francis Howell School District.

She was a selfless person and had a passion for educating and teaching children. Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her three children, Ellie Kamienski, Abbey Kamienski and Jack Kamienski; fiance, Rob Wolf; siblings, Rob (Jenny) Coacher and Michelle (Dimitri) Bostinelos; and parents, Kay and Bob Coacher.