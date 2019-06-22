North Sioux City
85, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Service: June 24 at 2 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 24 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
