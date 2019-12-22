North Sioux City
Nancy Lee Meier, 71, of North Sioux City, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 2019, at Sioux City hospital.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and private family services will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy was born on Jan. 24, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lena (Copenhaver) Meier. She attended Sioux City Community Schools, graduating from East High School with the class of 1966.
Nancy worked in the family business at Meier Towing and Auto Salvage, as well as working with U-Haul for many years. She then worked in several different positions in the Sioux City area.
She was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and practiced her faith in solitude. She enjoyed gardening and lawn care. Nancy was very independent and very handy at fixing anything. She was a very hard worker.
She is survived by her children, Zachary Rosenbaum of Maine, Jennifer Erickson-Pankratz and her husband, Marc of Marion, S.D., and Jason Erickson and his wife, Jennifer of Sioux City. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; and her three sisters, Carol Painter of North Carolina, Judy Day of Sioux City, and Terry Meier of Tulsa, Okla.
The family asks that memorials in Nancy’s name be made to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.