Cherokee, Iowa

72, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Service: June 13 at 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial: Cedar Cemetery, Larrabee, Iowa. Visitation: June 13 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Nancy M. Johnson
