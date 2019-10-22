Santa Cruz, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Nancy Friend Schindler, 98, known to her Iowa family and friends as “Vada,” was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away quietly in the early morning Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Santa Cruz, Calif.
She was born in Sioux City in 1921, raised in Morningside, and married C. Franklin Schindler in the Morningside Presbyterian Church.
After their first child arrived, Nancy and her husband moved to Columbia Falls, Mont., and later to Riverside, Calif., for his job opportunities. It was there they raised their family, and Nancy spent two decades as secretary at Liberty Elementary School, a job she loved. Nancy and her husband moved back to Sioux City in early retirement, and later moved to Santa Cruz to be near her son and his family.
She is survived by her two children, Craig F. Schindler of Santa Cruz, and Nan Schindler Russell of Longmont, Colo.; her three grandchildren, Ian Russell, Zeya Schindler, and Zeneva (Alexandra) Schindler; her four great-grandchildren, Neva, Adelin, Bodhi, and Zadie; her sister, Betty Niedergeses; multiple nieces and nephews; and her son-in-law, Dan Russell, and daughter-in-law, Heidi Schindler.
Nancy was buried next to her sweetheart of over 50 years, Frankie, in Graceland Cemetery, Sioux City, in a private burial on Oct. 21. A celebration of her life is planned in Santa Cruz.
Nancy, “Vada,” had a zest for people, nature, animals, and life. She made a difference in the lives of those she knew, and her loving kindness, joyful spirit, compassionate heart, and unconditional love will live on in those who knew and loved her.