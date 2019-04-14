Spirit Lake, Iowa
Nancy Wolfe, 90, of Spirit Lake, passed away on April 12, 2019, at Accura Health Care of Spirit Lake.
Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Spirit Lake. Burial will be in St. Alban's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Nancy was born on Jan. 6, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Joseph "Joe" and Josephine "Phine" (Henderson) Bevins. She graduated from Spirit Lake High School and went on to earn her B.A. degree from the University of Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Wolfe on Aug. 25, 1951, in Spirit Lake. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2014. Aside from being a full-time mom raising their children, Nancy would help out with the family business in Sioux City when she was needed.
Nancy was a faithful member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church where she helped out with various committees. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, reading, golfing, playing tennis, traveling and playing bridge with her friends. Above all, she loved being with family and spending time on the lake.
She is survived by her son, Charles "Chic" (Janet) Wolfe of Sioux City; daughter, Sue Robinson of Desloge, Mo.; five grandchildren, Josephine (Greg), Taylor (Sam), Alexa, Ally (Alex) and Jack; and two great- grandchildren, Silas and Averie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dick.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed in Nancy’s name to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Spirit Lake.