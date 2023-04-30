Nanette Jean 'Nan' Linsley

Ponca, Neb.

Nanette Jean "Nan" Linsley, 65, of Ponca passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nan was born on May 12, 1957, in Sioux City, to Merrill and Josephine (Stidfole) Bertrand. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1975. On May 13, 1978, she married Pat Linsley at their home in Jackson, Neb., The couple lived in Jackson for five years before moving to South Sioux City in 1981. In 2002, they made their home in Ponca.

She worked in the banking industry for many years until her retirement, and achieved her lifelong dream of working with animals at the Willis Animal Clinic for the past two years.

Nan had a strong faith in God, which was evidenced in her selfless and caring nature. She loved and genuinely cared about every person that came into her life. She was known for her handcrafted gifts she made for co-workers' birthdays and the families she served at the animal clinic, and for her handmade Christmas ornaments for over 30 family members and friends each year. She also cherished the birthday "Girl's Days" spent with her daughters and grandchildren.

Nan was a dedicated member of the "Pooh Squad." She and Pat traveled to Jamaica regularly for over 18 years, where Nan got involved in the community by donating school supplies to children often during her many visits.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Linsley; daughter, Candace Linsley, grandchildren Cierra, Dylun, Amyah, Jazlyn, Roman, and Rylan, and great-granddaughter, Melani; and daughter Shantelle (Troy) Pelchat, grandchildren Taylor (Brandon), Dylan, Logan, Alyssa, and Alexus; and great-granddaughter, Raeleigh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.