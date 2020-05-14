× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Naomi Butcher

Elk Point, S.D.

Naomi Butcher, 86, of Elk Point, peacefully entered eternal life on May 10, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Naomi was born on July 30, 1933, to Sidney Todd in Jackson, Neb. Naomi's father, Roy Todd, died before she was born, there for, she had never known her father, which she always regretted and always said she would meet him in heaven.

Naomi, her mother, three sisters and one brother moved to South Sioux City shortly after she was born. Naomi attended school in South Sioux City.

When she was seventeen, she met and married Ward Butcher from Moville, Iowa. Naomi and Ward had two daughters and two sons. Naomi was a homemaker and devoted loving mother to her children while they were growing up. In 1970, she went to work at Soo Bee Honey and retired from there 25 years later.