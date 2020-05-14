Naomi Butcher
Elk Point, S.D.
Naomi Butcher, 86, of Elk Point, peacefully entered eternal life on May 10, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Naomi was born on July 30, 1933, to Sidney Todd in Jackson, Neb. Naomi's father, Roy Todd, died before she was born, there for, she had never known her father, which she always regretted and always said she would meet him in heaven.
Naomi, her mother, three sisters and one brother moved to South Sioux City shortly after she was born. Naomi attended school in South Sioux City.
When she was seventeen, she met and married Ward Butcher from Moville, Iowa. Naomi and Ward had two daughters and two sons. Naomi was a homemaker and devoted loving mother to her children while they were growing up. In 1970, she went to work at Soo Bee Honey and retired from there 25 years later.
Ward retired from Marx Truck Line in 1995, and they joined the Good Sam's R.V. Club. They began to travel in their R.V. with these good friends. They would go down south during the winter months and return home come spring.
Naomi is survived by her four children, Sandra Butcher of Sioux City, Roland (Nancy) Butcher of Louisville, Ky., Karen (Stuart) Nissen of Elk Point, and Marty (Brenda) Butcher of Lincoln, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Church of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and her loving cat, Lany.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Ida Knoph and Nell Todd; and brother, Ernest Todd.
