Newcastle, Neb.

Naomi F. Grosvenor, 94, of Newcastle, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at a local care center.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Gospel Chapel in Newcastle, with the Rev. Jon Moravec officiating. Burial will be in Daily Cemetery, rural Newcastle. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Naomi was born on March 6, 1925, in Newcastle, the daughter of Dean and Grace (Johnson) Dickey. She graduated from Newcastle High School and taught country school for two years before marrying Robert Grosvenor on Nov. 29, 1944, in Newcastle. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1995.

Naomi enjoyed baking and cooking, reading, and knitting. She especially enjoyed spending time outdoors helping on the farm and taking long walks in the country. She cherished her life as a mother and grandmother and devoted her time as a faithful member of Gospel Chapel, where she taught Sunday school, VBS, and took part in the Women's Group and AWANA.