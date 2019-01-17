Nokesville, Va., formerly Sioux City
Naomi Grace DeLashumtt, 93, of Nokesville, formerly of Sioux City, peacefully joined her husband, Richard, with the heavenly father on Jan. 7, 2019.
Services were held in Nokesville on Jan. 10. Private interment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.
Naomi was born in Tekamah, Neb., on March 11, 1925. Naomi, a woman ahead of her time. She received a nursing degree in Boise, Idaho in 1946.
She met her future husband, Richard, at a military-sponsored dance in Boise while going to nursing school. They were married on Nov. 17, 1946. They continued their life together in Sioux City, where they had four daughters, Pam, Ava, Cindy and Renee, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Naomi was a long-time registered nurse in many fields, even continuing into her 80s as a transport nurse for elderly nursing home patients.
She was an accomplished knitter, winning many awards, a story teller and a humorist. Her smile lit up the room and made many people smile as well.
Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and daughter, Ava.
"Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty." Naomi is at peace with our Lord and her husband, wearing her red lipstick and singing her beloved hymns of praise.