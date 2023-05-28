Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Naomi 'Penny' (Potts) Whalen

South Sioux City

Naomi L. "Penny" (Potts) Whalen, 73, of South Sioux City died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at a local hospital from a short illness, surrounded by family.

Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private graveside service will be at a later date at the Dakota City Cemetery, Dakota City. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Penny was born on Aug. 12, 1949, in Sioux City to John and Melissa (Funkhouser) Potts. She graduated from South Sioux City High School. Penny grew up in South Sioux City and spent her life there. She worked at the Main Event Steakhouse and was co-owner of the Whalen's Jewelry Store in South Sioux City.

Penny is survived by her son Grant Whalen and his wife Beth (Braunger) of Sioux City and their children Brody Whalen and Becca (Whalen) Strauss; daughter Aimee (Whalen) Krebs of Grimes, Iowa, and her children Ross Nashleanas, Brett Nashleanas, and Grace Nashleanas; two brothers Max Potts and Denny Potts; two sisters Ardie (Potts) Laird and Sonja (Potts) McCandless; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents; two bothers Lloyd Potts and Kenny Potts; sister Dixie (Potts) True; and son-in-law Cory Krebs.