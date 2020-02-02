Sioux City
Nathan Lee Gevik, 46, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at a local hospital from complications due to alcoholism. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with family present, at the funeral home. Please feel free to come dressed casually, as Nate wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Bonus points given for 49ers gear.
Nate was the son of Gary and Jeanne (Blankenship) Gevik and was born on July 19, 1973, in Hawarden, Iowa. He attended Longfellow Elementary School, East Junior High School and East High School, where he made many lifelong friends.
Nate married Krista Blenderman on July 6, 1996, in Sioux City. To this union, three daughters were born, Natalie, Olivia and Abbey.
He was known to everyone for his quick smile and infectious laugh. He loved to host his annual birthday hog roast. He played some fast-pitch softball, taking after his dad, wanting to be on the mound. He also enjoyed slow-pitch softball, golfing, camping, and boating on the river with friends. He loved 80s music, fantasy football and the San Francisco 49ers. He had a man-crush on Justin Timberlake and was pretty sure they could be best friends.
For work over the years, he assembled office furniture, painted, and bartended.
He was loved immensely, but addiction doesn’t discriminate. For those of you also struggling, please don’t wait another day to seek help.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Natalie (Brett) Thomas of Sioux City, Olivia Gevik of Sioux City, and Abbey Gevik of Omaha; granddaughter, Amelia Thomas; his mother, Jeanne Gevik of Sioux City; his significant other, Lisa Madsen of Sioux City; sisters, Jane (Todd) DeMoss of Omaha, and Veronica Gevik of Des Moines; nephews, Jack (Colette), Gage and Sam DeMoss; stepmother, Nancy (Russ) Todd of Bronson; family members, Krista Gevik, Tom and Cara Blenderman; and his beloved dog, Bud.
Nate was preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Gevik; and sister, Amy L. Gevik.
Memorials may be directed to the family.