Sioux City

Nathan Lee Gevik, 46, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at a local hospital from complications due to alcoholism. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with family present, at the funeral home. Please feel free to come dressed casually, as Nate wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Bonus points given for 49ers gear.

Nate was the son of Gary and Jeanne (Blankenship) Gevik and was born on July 19, 1973, in Hawarden, Iowa. He attended Longfellow Elementary School, East Junior High School and East High School, where he made many lifelong friends.

Nate married Krista Blenderman on July 6, 1996, in Sioux City. To this union, three daughters were born, Natalie, Olivia and Abbey.

