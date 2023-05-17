Neal Bernard Beacom

Waterbury, Neb.

Neal Bernard Beacom, 87, of Waterbury - a beloved brother and uncle - passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by his brothers and sisters.

We will celebrate Neal's life at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb., with Father Andrew Sohm officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the church, with a rosary and scripture service at 7 p.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, and burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Sioux City. Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Neal was born on May 3, 1936, at home on the family farm near Waterbury, the fifth of 15 children born to Ambrose and Nellie (Broderick) Beacom. After completing the eighth grade at Way School District, Pigeon Creek 19, he graduated from Waterbury High School in 1954 and then attended Wayne State College. In 1957, he began working for C.B. & Q. Railroad (which later became Burlington Northern) as a signal foreman, moved up to construction signal supervisor, worked his way up to maintenance signal supervisor, and retired in 1991. Neal also joined the Iowa Air National Guard in 1960, and in 1973, he began following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by also farming, which he continued until his passing.

Neal had a passion for raising cattle and collecting tractors, many over the years but parting with very few. He also loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed it when his siblings, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews gathered at the farm for the annual family picnic and for Christmas Eve.

He is survived by three brothers Jim (Mary Ann) Beacom of Hubbard, Neb., Pat (Janet) Beacom of Osmond, Neb., and Terry (Marlene) Beacom of Lyons, Neb.; six sisters Mary Jane Mello of Omaha, Neb., Alana (Vince) Kuhn of Le Mars, Iowa, Arlene Whipple of Omaha, Judy Rager of Sioux City, Jeanne Bourgeois of Omaha, and Corrine (Dennis) Hogan of Jackson; 21 nieces; 22 nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Ambrose and Nellie; two brothers, Darrell and Tim; three sisters, Carol Ann, Dorothy, and Peggy; two sisters-in-law, Maggie and Mary "Mert;" four brothers-in-law, Ed Mello, Charles "Bill" Whipple, Frank Rager, and William "Bill" Bourgeois; niece, Sadie Beacom; two nephews, John Beacom and Michael Rager; and two great-nephews, Jeff Beacom and Nathan Irwin.