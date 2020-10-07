Neal D. Pitts

South Sioux City

Neal D. Pitts, 77, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Neal was born on Nov. 23, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Nathaniel and Edith (Klinborg) Pitts. He graduated from South Sioux City High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was sent to Vietnam for a tour of duty.

Neal married Karen Sakariason in 1976. The couple later divorced and remained good friends. Neal retired from the 185th Fighter Wing in 1998 and then worked for Briar Cliff Security for 10 years.