Neal E. Lloyd

Oto, Iowa

Neal E. Lloyd, 70, of Oto, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be held when there can be public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at Neal's home address.

Neal was born on Oct. 15, 1949, near Oto, the son of Eugene and Sharn (Sherman) Lloyd. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1967 and continued his education at Barber School in Le Mars, Iowa. Over the years, Neal operated heavy equipment, assembled throttle bodies for GM Rochester Products and worked the line at IBP. First and foremost he was a farmer and well known for his custom baling and windrowing business.

“Lefty” was a Harley man who enjoyed road trips and socializing with family and friends from here to Missouri Valley. He never knew a stranger, and always had a story to tell.