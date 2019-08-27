Alta, Iowa
Neil Edward Patten, 86, of Alta, died on Aug. 23, 2019, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community Center in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.
Neil Edward Patten was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Alta, the son of James Allen and Florence (Barnard) Patten. Growing up, Neil attended a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Alta High School in 1951. Following high school graduation, Neil enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country for two years until his honorable discharge.
On Aug. 18, 1957, Neil was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Willfong at United Methodist Church in Newell, Iowa. They were blessed with five children, Brenda, Terry, Joleen, Janeen, and Allen.
Neil loved farming as he was born to be a farmer. On the farm, he raised hogs, cattle, corn and soybeans, and he spent much of his time running his corn shelling business. He taught his family what it meant to be a good neighbor, always helping others before doing his own work. He was proud to receive the Century Farm Award.
Neil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alta, where he held many church offices over his lifetime membership. He was a man of great faith. Neil was also a member of Alta Masonic Lodge for 65 plus years and held numerous offices. Neil enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Alta Golf and Country Club, where he had three holes in one. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
Family and friends were important to Neil, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Brenda (Steve) Bradley of Sioux City, Terry (Steve) Brashears of Storm Lake, and Allen (Michelle) Patten of Storm Lake; grandchildren, Jen (Adam) Preston of Sioux City, Justin Bradley of Sioux City, Annie Bradley, Trevor (Brittney) Bradley of Sioux City, Taylor Bradley of Sioux City, Ali (Austin) Langel of Storm Lake, Jared (Melanie) Brashears of Storm Lake, Zachary Brashears of Ames, Iowa, Tyler (Kari) Patten of Webster City, Iowa, Brandon Patten of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Halle Patten of Storm Lake; great-grandchildren, Kade and Kole Preston, Cameron and Cruz Bradley, Raelee and Rayden Bradley, Henry Langel, and Clayton Patten; brother, Doug Patten of Omaha; sister, Ruth Hoferman of Storm Lake; sister-in-law, Darlene Patten of Cherokee, Iowa; extended family; and many friends.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Patten; twin daughters, Joleen and Janeen; parents, James Allen and Florence Patten; brothers, Kenny Patten and Tom Patten; brother-in-law, Clinton Hoferman; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Patten and Gin Patten.
Memorials can be directed to Alta First Presbyterian Church or Alta Masonic Lodge.