Okoboji, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Nellie J. Hammerstrom, 97 of Okoboji, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Accura Health Care in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd, in Sioux City. The Rev. Kathy Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nellie was born on Jan. 24, 1921, in Sioux City, the daughter of Harry and Mabel (Blocker) Conly. She graduated in 1939 from Central High School in Sioux City.
On Oct. 11, 1941, Nellie married Vernon Hammerstrom in Long Beach, Calif. Two children were born to this union, Diane and Vern Jr., whom they raised in Sioux City. Nellie and her husband moved to Okoboji in 1972. Vernon passed away in 1982. Nellie and her son ran Lakeshore Resort in Okoboji until 2003.
Family was very important to Nellie. She enjoyed all the special times she spent with her children, her grandson, Jeff (Kristen) Hammerstrom, his children, Natalie and Casey Hammerstrom and their mother, Amy.
Nellie is survived by her son, Vern Jr. of Okoboji; her brother, Bill Conly of Arizona; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Diane; and three sisters, Lois, Marjorie and Wilma.