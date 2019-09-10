Sioux City
Nellie Kempema, 65, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Houston, Texas, of a sudden illness.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Riverside Lutheran, 1817 Riverside Blvd., in Sioux City. Tim Squier will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Nellie was born on Oct. 13, 1953, in Sioux City, to Charles and Josephine Durham. She was the youngest of three daughters, including Charlene Beavers and Sally Prevail. On Dec. 29, 1973, Nellie married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Kempema, in Belton, Texas.
Throughout her life, Nellie held various occupations but found none more rewarding then running her own daycare. Nellie's loving and caring personality made her a natural caregiver. Nellie's family and close friends knew her as adventurous and fun. She truly was the life of the party.
Nellie and Jerry had three children, Brent (Silka) Kempema, Tanya Kempema, and Amanda (Brandon) Goulette; and eight grandchildren, Allyson, Morgan, Jocelyn, Jerilyn, Alexandre, Ryder, Charles and Claire.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
