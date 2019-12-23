Sioux City
Nellie Magnuson, 100, from Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Regency Care Center in South Sioux City, following a brief illness.
Services will be scheduled after the first of the year.
Nellie was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 24, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Cornelia (Van Waart) Krommenhoek. She was one of nine children. She attended school in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1937. She worked for nearly 40 years as the executive secretary for Prince Manufacturing Company.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1940, she married Lawrence S. "Mag" Magnuson. To this union three children were born, Larry S. Magnuson (Kim) of Tampa, Fla., Diane L. Burke (Tom) of Sioux City, and Michael L. Magnuson of Sioux City. She was the grandmother to Jeff Burke and Jon Burke of Jackson, Wyo., Merryl A. Magnuson of Boca Raton, Fla., and Zachary L. Magnuson of Tampa.
She and her husband were members of First Christian Reformed Church of Sioux City. She played piano and organ for the church services for more than 35 years. Nellie was a wonderful homemaker, cook, and baker, and very accomplished at her favorite hobbies, knitting, crocheting, quilting and needlepoint. Her Christmas cookies were legendary.
In recent years, she shared her time between her home in Sioux City, her assisted living apartment in South Sioux City, and her son's home in Tampa.
She was preceded in death by all of her eight brothers and sisters; her husband, Lawrence S. Magnuson; her daughter, Diane L. Burke; and her son, Michael L. Magnuson.
All through her life one thing remained a constant, her devout Christian faith and her love and steadfast concern for her family and friends. May God forever bless you, Nellie Magnuson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103.