Sioux City

Nellie Magnuson, 100, from Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Regency Care Center in South Sioux City, following a brief illness.

Services will be scheduled after the first of the year.

Nellie was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 24, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Cornelia (Van Waart) Krommenhoek. She was one of nine children. She attended school in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1937. She worked for nearly 40 years as the executive secretary for Prince Manufacturing Company.

In 1940, she married Lawrence S. "Mag" Magnuson. To this union three children were born, Larry S. Magnuson (Kim) of Tampa, Fla., Diane L. Burke (Tom) of Sioux City, and Michael L. Magnuson of Sioux City. She was the grandmother to Jeff Burke and Jon Burke of Jackson, Wyo., Merryl A. Magnuson of Boca Raton, Fla., and Zachary L. Magnuson of Tampa.

She and her husband were members of First Christian Reformed Church of Sioux City. She played piano and organ for the church services for more than 35 years. Nellie was a wonderful homemaker, cook, and baker, and very accomplished at her favorite hobbies, knitting, crocheting, quilting and needlepoint. Her Christmas cookies were legendary.