Sioux Rapids, Iowa

94, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 28 at 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sioux Rapids. Burial: Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation: May 27 from 5-7 p.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids.

the life of: Nellie Meyer
