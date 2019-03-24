Try 3 months for $3

Sheldon, Iowa, formerly Boyden

78, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.  Service:  March 26 at 11 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, Boyden.  Burial:  Sheridan Township Cemetery.  Visitation:  March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Boyden.

Celebrate
the life of: Nelva Rohlfs
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments