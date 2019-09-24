Whiting, Iowa
Nettie Seward, 91, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, with the Rev. Josh Weece officiating. Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Nettie Dell Boston was born July 18, 1928, twin to Ned Albert, in West Fork Township, near Whiting, Iowa, to Derk Albert and Marticia Harriett (Veach) Boston. Nettie attended school at Sloan, Iowa, until the middle of second grade, when the family moved into Whiting. She graduated from Whiting High School with the class of 1946, followed by three more generations to graduate there also. Nettie helped organize the all-school reunion and several reunions for the 1940s classes, where she loved visiting with classmates and friends.
Nettie and Steven Nelson Seward were united in marriage on Jan. 11, 1952, in Dunlap, Iowa. To this union five children were born, Linda, John, Bertha, Rodney and Ned. Nettie and Steven farmed for many years west of Whiting until retiring and moving into town to the house formerly bought by Nettie’s mother in 1942, now owned by granddaughter Stephanie.
She worked for Gene and Ila Hopkins in their café through high school. After high school graduation, she worked at Huff’s Grocery Store for awhile; then at another grocery store, Blackwell’s Market. In 1950, she went to Sioux City to work at S.S. Kresge and later Woolworth’s. In later years, Nettie worked at Freeman Pharmacy in Whiting, and Pamida in Onawa.
Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, playing cards, genealogy, watching baseball games, listing to country music like Johnny Cash and Jim Reeves, and old church hymns, and feeding and watching the birds, squirrels, and bunnies.
She also enjoyed attending Rodney and Ned’s baseball games, and later, her great-grandsons playing baseball or soccer. She loved attending birthday parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling to Kansas for the annual Veach family reunions and hosting annual Boston family reunions in Whiting. She loved eating homemade ice cream.
She was an 80-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Unity 481 of Whiting, where she was a past president of the local unit and with the county.
She was a 79-year member of Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, being baptized into Christ on Dec. 14, 1938. She had been a member of the Dorcas Society, a superintendent of Vacation Bible School, and a volunteer for many years going to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to stuff envelopes for Deaf Missions.
She is survived by daughter, Linda (Dwain) Walker; three sons, John (Deanna) Seward, Rodney Seward, and Ned Seward; six grandchildren, Jeremy Seward, LaDawn (Brent) Saxen, Stephanie Warren, Bethany Mordhorst, Alexis Mordhorst, and Candace Seward; eight great-grandchildren, Colby Seward, Daulton Johnson, Derek Seward, Nick Warren, Marshall Seward, Hunter Hane, Sydney Seward, and Makenna Hane; a brother, Edward (Jean) Boston; and several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ticia; an infant daughter, Bertha Eileen; husband, Steven; a sister, Naomi Myers Carlson; and four brothers, Leo Elmo Lowry, Frank Joseph "Joe" Boston, Ned Albert Boston (her twin), and infant brother, John Stephen Boston.
