Nicholas J. Bovis

Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Nicholas J. Bovis, 88, of Kansas City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Shawnee, Kan.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nicholas “Nick,” the son of James and Sophia (Stasis) Bovis, was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Sioux City. Nick was raised in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1950. Following high school, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Nick owned the Spa Tap in downtown Sioux City for more than 10 years. He then worked at Cook Paint and later worked at Marion Health Center for almost 20 years.

On Nov. 18, 1973, Nick was united in marriage to Elaine Dousia in Sioux City. Nick and Elaine made their home in Sioux City for several years until 2005 when they moved to Kansas City to be near grandkids. Elaine passed away on Jan. 6, 2018.