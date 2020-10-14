Nicholas J. Hubert

Sioux City

Nicholas J. Hubert, 73, of Sioux City, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from a long-term illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Burial will be in the church. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Nicholas Joseph Hubert was born on July 12, 1947, in Sioux City, to Albert and Dorothy (Parker) Hubert. He was raised in Salix, the oldest of 10 children. Nick was an intelligent child, enjoying woodworking projects, Cub Scouts, and pouring over Popular Mechanics and Boys Life magazines. Even as a young adult, Nick was an incredibly skilled craftsman, building model airplanes and flying them from the church grounds. Nick attended Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, graduating in 1965.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Va. He later attended a junior college in Dallas. Nick worked as a welder and boilermaker, helping to build Port Neal plants three and four in Sergeant Bluff.