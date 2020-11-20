Nicholas "Nick" Wamberg

Cherokee, Iowa

Nicholas "Nick" Isaiah Wamberg, 38, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Warner Chapel in Spencer Iowa. Masks will be required if attending in person. The service will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Warner Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences and memorials may be sent to Warner Funeral Home, 225 W. 3rd St., Spencer, IA 51301.

Nick was born on Sept. 14, 1982, to Steven Wamberg and Jeannie Farley-Wamberg in Sioux City. He attended and graduated from Sioux City East High School and Briar Cliff University, where he received a wrestling scholarship and earned a degree in sports science/physical education. He also later attended WITCC's nursing program, earning his LPN and going on to work at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute for several years.

In addition to active involvement in music and wrestling growing up, Nick loved weightlifting, bonfires, hiking in the Colorado mountains, and spending time with his family and dog, Charlie. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors: birdwatching, fishing, kayaking, and playing in the park with his children.