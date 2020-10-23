Nichole "Nicki" Anderson

Sioux City

Nichole “Nicki” S. Anderson, 43, of Rapid City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rapid City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nicki was born on Oct. 27, 1976, in Sioux City, to James “Jim” and Theresa “Ellen” (Sitzmann) White. After both of her parents passed away, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Cindy and Rick Anderson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1995. Following graduation, Nicki attended University of South Dakota in Vermillion for two years then transferred to Black Hills State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2000.