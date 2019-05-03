Sioux City
Nick Conrad Stabile, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a sudden illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Nick was a lifetime member. The Rev. Jeromy Wind will officiate. Private family graveside services will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Wakonda, S.D. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. today with the family present 4 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. followed by a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus chalice service, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nick was born on March 7, 1926, in Sioux City, the son of Anthony and Rose (Dalto) Stabile. Nick attended St. Joseph Grade School and Central High School. Nick was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II.
On June 27, 1953, Nick married the love of his life, Josephine "Joie" Dixon. He and Joie had seven children. Nick was a self-employed auto mechanic for 10 years. He retired from Armour & Co in 1984 and later enjoyed his time as an early morning bartender at Marty's Tap for seven years.
Nick's greatest joys came from spending time with his family and friends. He was generous in sharing his many talents. Nick loved following Heelan High School sports, the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees. Nick, alongside of Joie, treasured their many trips to their beloved Notre Dame to attend football games with family and friends. Nick had a love of plants and gardening. He was an incredible husband, dad and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine of Sioux City; seven children, Dan (Geri) Stabile, Mike (Diana) Stabile, Ron (Dawn) Stabile, Linda Stabile, Tim (Carla) Stabile, Jerry (Jenny) Stabile and Nick (Monica) Stabile. Nick leaves 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; his six siblings, Frank (Kate) Stabile, Catherine Stabile, Rose (Archie) Kelly, Mary (Merle) Amelang Josie (Leo) Prochelo, and Angeline (Fred) Ashley; and a sister-in-law, Anna Mae (Roger) Johnson.