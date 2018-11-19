Homer, Neb.
Nicki L. Leedom, 36, of Homer, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at her residence.
Services will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City is handling arrangements.
Nicki was born July 4, 1982, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Jayne (Norris) Leedom. She graduated from Homer High School, earned a dental assistant degree from WITCC, and social work degree from Briar Cliff College. She was blessed with four children.
Nicki was a loving mother, daughter, and granddaughter. She was also a wonderful woman and good friend to many. She loved animals, music, plants, and vacationing.
Survivors include her children, Joshua, Chelsi, Jacob, and Mason; mother, Jayne (Garrett) Frigge of Sioux City; grandmother, Fern Norris of Homer; and siblings, Taryn Buller, Riley Woten, Wesley Rooney and Cash Frigge, all of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Leedom; grandfather, RJ Norris; and uncles, Wade and Jeff Norris.