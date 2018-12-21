Sioux City
Nickolas S. "Nick" Hanika, 34 of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Nickolas Steven "Nick" Hanika was born on Aug. 13, 1984, in Sioux City, the son of Mark Topf and Tonya (Hanika) Mapes. Nick attended East High School. He worked for various jobs in the area including Star Tree Service, and currently at Morey's Concrete.
Nick loved fishing with his son, Dylan.
He is survived by his mother, Tonya and stepfather, Pete Mapes; one son, Dylan Hanika; two daughters, Haley Hanika, and Emma Windle; his significant other, Katie Urwiler; two brothers, Adam Topf, and Jason Hanika; two stepbrothers, Troy and Brandon Mapes; one stepsister, Teresa Mapes; his beloved black Lab, Molly; and a very large extended family.
Nickolas was preceded in death by his father, Mark Topf.