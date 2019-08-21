Sioux City
Nikki Danice Magnetti, 73, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services and luncheon will be 11 a.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City.
Nikki was born to Dorothy and Clifford Wilder, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sioux City, on March 31, 1946, alongside her twin sister, Vicki. Nikki attended Central High School in the 1960s and later earned her high school equivalency diploma. Nikki attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and furthered her education by earning an associate degree in data processing in 1978. Nikki took pride in serving as a correctional/warrant officer with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office from January 1981 through December 2004 for a total of 24 years.
Nikki was dedicated to her relationship with Christ. This was evident throughout the time that the Lord blessed us with her presence. Nikki demonstrated her love for the Lord through her noble offerings, teaching Sunday School, volunteering to serve in the church, and always showing love and grace to those in need.
Upon retiring, Nikki moved to North Carolina to get away from the unpleasantly cold Iowa winters. On a normal day, you would likely find Nikki putzing around, enjoying a diet coke, doing yard work, adding to her porcelain clown collection, reading her Bible, watching WWE wrestling, or crocheting blankets for the grandkids. Once a year, Nikki would travel to visit family and friends in the Midwest.
Eventually, Nikki moved back to Iowa to be closer to family and live with her sister-in-law and best friend, Sandra Wilder.
Nikki leaves behind a legacy that will be survived by her children, Deric Allen, Diana Cherry, Michelle Brown, and Scott (Jennifer) Magnetti; siblings, Vicki Vonminden, Betty Esther Tanis, Tracy Sampson, Nikki Johnson, Jerry Davis, and Sandra Wilder; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a number of extended family members whom naturally, Nikki held near and dear to her heart.
Nikki was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Clifford Wilder; grandparents, Elizabeth and Nathan Davis; siblings, Michael Wilder, Lola Jean Albeck, Theodore Wilder, and James Wilder; and grandson, Chase Faber.