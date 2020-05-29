× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nina M. Mancuso

Formerly Sioux City

Nina M. (Hoover) Mancuso, 96, a long-time resident of Sioux City, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Lake Forest, Calif.

Nina graduated from East High School. She married Anthony G. Mancuso, Sr. in Anaheim, Calif. in 1945. After World War II, they made their home back in Sioux City where she lived until moving to California in 1985.

Nina was a long-standing member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Eagles Women's Auxiliary, and the American Business Women's Association.

Survivors include two sons and their spouses, Anthony and Sandra Mancuso of San Diego, Calif., and Michael and Leslee Mancuso of Mission Viejo, Calif.; her daughter, Cathy Bertsch (Mancuso) and her husband, Jeff Bertsch of Sturgis, S.D.; three grandsons, Joseph Mancuso of Oceanside, Calif., Adam Bertsch of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tyler Bertsch of Sturgis; and one great-grandson, Trenton Mancuso of Oceanside.

