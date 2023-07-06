Nomi Felicia Vos

Sioux City

Nomi Felicia Vos of Sioux City was called home to her Savior on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with her family by her side after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 54.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7. All funeral and visitation services will be at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Nomi was born Aug. 11, 1968, in Tachikawa, Japan, to Lynn and Bonnie (Kingsley) Riedesel. She grew up in Brookings, S.D., and graduated from Brookings High School. Later she attended Iowa State University, Richmond University in London, England, and graduated from University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business. On Nov. 9, 2007, she married Russell Vos and made a wonderful life with him. Nomi had various jobs throughout the years but the work and role that was most important to her, above all else, was "stay-at-home, homeschool mom."

Nomi had a very creative spirit. She had eclectic, evolving interests and enjoyed learning new things. Her favorite artistic passion was fabric art including quilting and long arming. One of her art quilts is currently part of a traveling exhibition through the United States. Nomi also enjoyed piano and flute and composing her own music. She was an avid reader with a vast collection of books. Her favorite author was Jane Austen, but she had many that she loved. Her artistic outlets also included sketching, creating digital art, photography, knitting, cooking, and gardening.

Nomi's belief and trust in the Lord was paramount in her life. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church. Her constant faith and optimism inspired and encouraged others in their own walk.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Russ; children Logan Grenko of Arvada, Colo., Haley Grenko of St. Paul, Minn., Alex (Jordan) Vos of Merrill, Iowa, Rachel Grenko of Henderson, Nev., MacKenzie (Joseph) Hicklin of Waterloo, Iowa, Kyla Grenko of State College, Pa., Kip Vos, and Cael Vos; two grandchildren, Lilliana, and Hudson; parents Lynn (Diane) Riedesel, and Bonnie Kingsley; mother-in-law June Vos; sister Zon (Glenn) Dunn; brother Shaun (Melissa) Riedesel; brother Thor (Kelly) Riedesel; sister-in-law Jan (Craig Walton) Widman; and brother-in-law Clint (Carmen Dernyck) Vos.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Leroy Vos; and grandparents Quentin and Felicia Kingsley, Loyd and Beverly Riedesel, and Jennie Jansma.