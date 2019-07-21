Sanborn, Iowa
100, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Service: July 29 at 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: July 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. and July 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home.
