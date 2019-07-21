{{featured_button_text}}

Sanborn, Iowa

100, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.  Service:  July 29 at 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church.  Burial:  Roseland Cemetery.  Visitation:  July 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. and July 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the church.  Sanborn Funeral Home.

the life of: Norma Brinkert
