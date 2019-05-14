{{featured_button_text}}

Emerson, Neb.

89, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. Service: May 15 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emerson. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, Neb. Visitation: May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Emerson.

Celebrate
the life of: Norma (Dendinger) Chinn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments