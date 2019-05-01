Marcus, Iowa
Norma G. Reimers, 101, lifelong resident of Marcus, passed away peacefully at Castle Ridge Care Center in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, with her family at her side.
A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. Burial will be in Marcus-Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saurday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Norma Gwendolyn Reimers was born on May 3, 1917, in Marcus, the daughter of Carl E. and Elizabeth (Ritts) Anderson. She was baptized at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. Norma graduated from Marcus High School in 1936.
She and John Reimers were high school sweethearts. They were united in marriage on April 9, 1939 at Grace United Methodist Church. They farmed near Marcus. John passed away on Sept. 30, 1979. Norma continued to live on the farm until 1991. She kept busy caring for all the chickens she had and her two huge gardens. In the summer, her grandchildren would stay with her and that gave her great joy.
She was an excellent cook and baker. She made pies for the church stand at the Marcus Fair and for many people. After moving into Marcus, she continued to bake often for friends and relatives that came to the house. Norma and John loved to square dance and they would have square dancing parties on the farm. She enjoyed playing canasta, bridge and 500 cards with friends. She bowled on a team league.
Norma was very active in the church. She served on many committees and worked at all fundraisers and other events. She taught Sunday School for 30 years. Norma was a member of UMW and Eastern Star. She loved her little dog, Pippi, who was always by her side at home and in the car.
Norma will be sadly missed by her daughter, Diane and husband, Lowell Froslan of Deephaven, Minn.; her grandchildren, Kim Froslan of Everett, Wash., and Tom Froslan and wife, Shannon of Bellevue, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Ben, Matt and Elizabeth Froslan of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Catherine, Madeline, Elaine, Thelma, Fanchion and Beverly; and brothers, Reginald, Conrad and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church or the Marcus Rescue Unit.