Holstein, Iowa

90, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Service: Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Holstein. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Homes, Holstein.

Celebrate
the life of: Norma J. Cronin
