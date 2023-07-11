Norma Jean Kimbell

Sioux City

Norma Jean Kimbell, 100, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Norma Jean, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Jones) Carr, was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Allen, Neb. Norma was raised in Allen and graduated from Allen High School. She furthered her education by taking teacher training through the normal school program and then taught in a one-room country school near Allen.

On March 13, 1943, Norma was united in marriage to Earl R. Kimbell in Allen, and this union was blessed with four children. Following Earl's discharge from the military, they moved and made their home in Sioux City. Norma stayed home with their children until they were school age then she started working as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Freyer and later Dr. Wayne Barnes. Norma started the Dental Assistant program at Western Iowa Tech Community College where she developed the curriculum and wrote the textbook for the program. She oversaw the program for several years until her retirement.

Norma was a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church, Sioux City Evening Lions Club, and American Dental Assistant Association. She had many hobbies including: gardening where she received her Master Gardener Certificate, canvas painting, sewing, and playing the piano. Throughout the years, Norma and Earl enjoyed traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Christine Clark of Sioux City, Linda Kimbell (Tony Cortina) of Morehead City, N.C., Steven (Terri) Kimbell of Sioux City, and Susan (Colin) Minehart of Albert Lea, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marge Frederickson of Omaha, Neb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl on April 20, 2014; and three brothers Dwayne, Joseph, and Gary Carr.