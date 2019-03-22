Elk Point, S.D., formerly Onida, S.D.
Norma K Schuh, 76, of Elk Point, formerly of Onida, died on March 20, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital.
For funeral arrangements please visit https://www.koberfuneralhome.com/
Norma was born on Oct. 26, 1942, to Grace (Gilkerson) and Walter Flannery. She graduated from Riggs High School in Pierre, S.D. in 1960. It was here that she would meet the love of her life, Larry. They were married on June 29, 1963 and spent the first years of their marriage in Ft. Pierre.
In 1970, they moved to Onida, where they would raise their three living children. Larry joined the Catholic church in 1985 and they became a leadership team couple in the Marriage Encounter ministry not long after that. They would be involved in Marriage Encounter for more than a decade.
After Larry suffered an aneurysm they moved to Elk Point in 2001 to be closer to their oldest son, Mike. They built a wonderful life in their home in Elk Point until Larry's death on Dec. 26, 2009.
Norma was devoted to the Catholic church, to Larry, and to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loyal and faithful servant of the Lord, she loved her daily rosary and prayed for thousands of people during her faith journey.
Norma is survived by two sons, Michael (Mary) of Elk Point, and David (Marcy) of Plymouth, Minn.; a daughter, Janet (Duane) Fulk of Vermillion, S.D.; Marty Hargadine of Estherville, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry; her parents, Walt and Grace; eight infant children; and four infant grandchildren.