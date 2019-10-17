formerly Sioux City
Norma Skogen, 87, formerly of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home in Omaha, following a long illness of fibrotic lung disease.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Halaas presiding. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, with family present. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Norma Jeanne (Jensen) Skogen was born Sept. 15, 1932, to Grant and Anna (Johnson) Jensen on the family farm near Viborg, S.D. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith on Nov. 27, 1932, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg, and confirmed at Turkey Valley Lutheran Church on June 16, 1946, in rural South Dakota. She attended grade school in a one-room rural schoolhouse and graduated from Irene (S.D.) High School in 1950. She graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, S.D., in 1953. She practiced her profession as an RN in various fields of nursing for 36 years.
Norma and Ray Skogen were united in marriage on June 19, 1955, at Turkey Valley Lutheran Church in Irene, S.D. They moved to Sioux City in September of that year and together they were blessed with four children. They became members of St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA) in 1965. Norma loved her God and her church and remained active in its activities until she moved to Omaha in July 2018. She participated in Thursday morning Bible study, quilting group, prison ministry, circle and various committees.
She volunteered for Hospice of Siouxland and was honored to be named Volunteer of the Year in 2011. Her love of family continued all her life with a special interest in the development and activities of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her four children, Joni Skogen of Cave Creek, Ariz., Kathy (Tim) McAreavey of Omaha, Mari (Gary) Linfoot of Adams, Tenn., and David (Carey) Skogen of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Miranda (Chris) Mull, Allyssa (George) Lind, Alex (Karen) McAreavey, Kylie Linfoot, Hayden Linfoot, Jack (Hailey) McAreavey and Charlie Skogen; her adored great-grandsons, Finley and Felix Mull; brother, Ray (Julie) Jensen; sister-in-law, Audrey Jensen; sisters, Grace (Harold) Holm and Marilyn Greulich; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in her death were her husband of 48 years, Ray Skogen in 2003; her parents; mother-in-law, Alta Skogen; brother, Keith; and brother-in-law, Bill Greulich.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Alex McAreavey, Hayden Linfoot, Jack McAreavey, Charlie Skogen, Chris Mull and George Lind. Honorary pallbearers will be her special friends from her Thursday morning Bible study.
Contributions may be made in her name to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Sioux City.