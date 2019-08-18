Richland, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Norma Jean (Stewart) Merchant, 80, of Richland, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Westfield Congregational Church in Westfield, Iowa, with the Rev. Barry Miedema officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Heritage Funeral home in Sioux Falls. www.heritagefhsd.com.
Norma was born to Don and Leona (Irwin) Stewart in Sioux City, Iowa, on Oct. 8, 1938. She married the love of her life, Eugene Donald Merchant on Oct. 16, 1956 in Elk Point, S.D. They were happily married for 56 wonderful years until his passing. They moved to Elk Point from Sioux City in 1964. Norma worked at Kresge's Dimestore, J.C. Penney, Swifts Packing Plant and Zenith Radio Corp. in Sioux City, and at Load King Trailer in Elk Point, from 1975 to December 2001, when she retired.
She was a member of the VFW Woman’s Auxiliary of Elk Point, the Abu Bekr Shrine Woman’s Auxiliary, and the Foot Patrol Woman’s Aux of Sioux City. She enjoyed working on her photo albums, loved her pictures, making greeting cards on her computer, reading, helping at the nursing home with bingo, and she loved to ride her bike. She enjoyed volunteering at the Elk Point Museum and Westfield Community Library. She also loved being a Red Hatter where she was the Queen. Most of all, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, Princess.
Norma is survived by her three children, Kim Merchant of Elk Point, Jeffrey Merchant and his wife, Naomi of Spearfish, S.D., and Babette Merchant of Alcester, S.D.; three grandsons, Dustin Oberg of Alcester, Harrison Merchant of Beresford, S.D., Hamilton Merchant of Spearfish; three great-grandchildren, Kyle Wichers of Canton, S.D., and Anna and Hunter Oberg of Alcester; two sisters, Donna Wendel of Sioux City, and Vicky Lenz of Richland; two brothers, James Stewart of Sioux City, and Jerry Stewart of California; and lots of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her loving granddaughter, Tiffani Lee Oberg.