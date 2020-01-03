Climbing Hill, Iowa

Norma Virginia (Kamm) Sulsberger, 89, of Climbing Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at a nursing home in Sergeant Bluff.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa, with the Rev. Barb Spaulding officiating. Burial will be immediately following in the West Fork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Home of Sergeant Bluff.

Norma was born on Sept. 27, 1930, in Sioux City, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Ruhaak) Kamm. She graduated from Moville High School in 1949. She went to work at the A.S.C.S. office in Sioux City.

On June 5, 1960, Norma married Whitey Sulsberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. They enjoyed 52 years of love and friendship until Whitey’s death in 2012. She lived on the family farm in Climbing Hill for the last 59 years.

Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa, for her entire life.