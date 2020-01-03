Climbing Hill, Iowa
Norma Virginia (Kamm) Sulsberger, 89, of Climbing Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at a nursing home in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa, with the Rev. Barb Spaulding officiating. Burial will be immediately following in the West Fork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Home of Sergeant Bluff.
Norma was born on Sept. 27, 1930, in Sioux City, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Ruhaak) Kamm. She graduated from Moville High School in 1949. She went to work at the A.S.C.S. office in Sioux City.
On June 5, 1960, Norma married Whitey Sulsberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. They enjoyed 52 years of love and friendship until Whitey’s death in 2012. She lived on the family farm in Climbing Hill for the last 59 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa, for her entire life.
A friend recently described Norma as “a wellspring of love.” That love poured out on her family and friends. There was no such thing as a short conversation with her; she was just so interested in and concerned about everyone who came into her life.
Norma loved to garden, and up until the end digging in the soil was a source of joy. She was an avid reader who leaves behind a collection of enough books to fill two lifetimes. She loved baking, and passed that love on to three generations. She enjoyed numerous trips across many states with various family members over the years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis of Kansas City; her daughter, Diane Riediger and husband, Kendall of Lawton, Iowa; four grandchildren, Callista Cain of San Antonio, Texas, Austin Riediger of Sibley, Iowa, Jessi (& Josh) Way of Cologne, Minn., and Marty Riediger of Lawton; three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer and Aurora Adams; sister-in-law, Colleen Kamm of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Elaine Garvey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church.