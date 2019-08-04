Sioux City
Norman D. Anson, 81, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Norman was born on Aug. 17, 1937, in Adams County, Iowa, to Stanley and Evelyn (Prather) Anson. He graduated from Villisca High School in 1956 and served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1960. He was aboard the USS Phillip and his home port was Pearl Harbor. It was there that he developed his love of traveling.
He was united in marriage to Ardith Geer on July 19, 1960 in Clarinda, Iowa. Together they traveled to numerous places, with Louisiana being Norman’s favorite. He had a fine attention to detail and always had their trips mapped out, making sure to visit his favorite restaurants along the way. Norman worked at the Sioux City Foundry, Foundry Division, before retiring in 2006 after 37 years.
Norman was very proud of his family and enjoyed sitting on his deck and sharing a bottle of good red Cabernet, because "Life is too short to drink bad wine."
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 59 years, Ardith Anson of Sioux City; sons, Mike (Renee) of Galva, Iowa, Jeff (Kelly) of Indianola, Iowa, and Gary (Michele) of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Anson and Alice Nordberg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly; brother, Dwane; mother and father-in-law; and sister-in-law, Esther Erxleben.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Hospice of Siouxland.