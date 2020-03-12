Norman F. Utesch
Le Mars, Iowa
Norman F. Utesch, 92, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Norman Frank Utesch was born on Sept. 27, 1927, in Le Mars, the son of Frank August and Ella (Wetrosky) Utesch. He attended country school near his home by Merrill, Iowa. Following his education, Norm assisted his family with farming. He enlisted and served in the Iowa Army National Guard, Co. K in Le Mars.
On May 6, 1949, Norm and Ellen Raak were united in marriage at St. John's American Lutheran Church in Le Mars. They made their first home on a farm near Merrill. Norm and Ellen would later move to a farm north of Le Mars. Along with farming, Norm worked as a custodian at the Elks Lodge and Primebank in Le Mars. Upon retirement, Norm and Ellen moved into Le Mars.
Norm was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. He enjoyed flower gardening, especially raising roses. He and Ellen also liked to travel and play cards.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Ellen Utesch of Le Mars; a son and his wife, Larry and Rosemary Utesch of Riverside, Calif.; a daughter and her husband, Bonnie and Tim Rasmussen of Coolidge, Ariz.; a son and his wife, Randy and Kim Utesch of Pine River, Minn.; a grandson, and his wife, Eric and Clare Utesch of Chandler, Ariz.; a great-granddaughter, Catrina Utesch of Chandler; and a niece and her husband, Cheryl and Greg Myhr of Maple Grove, Minn.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kyle in 2004; and a brother, Kenneth Utesch and his wives, Ester and Madeline.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland and the Alzheimer's Association.