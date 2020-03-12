Norman F. Utesch

Le Mars, Iowa

Norman F. Utesch, 92, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Norman Frank Utesch was born on Sept. 27, 1927, in Le Mars, the son of Frank August and Ella (Wetrosky) Utesch. He attended country school near his home by Merrill, Iowa. Following his education, Norm assisted his family with farming. He enlisted and served in the Iowa Army National Guard, Co. K in Le Mars.

On May 6, 1949, Norm and Ellen Raak were united in marriage at St. John's American Lutheran Church in Le Mars. They made their first home on a farm near Merrill. Norm and Ellen would later move to a farm north of Le Mars. Along with farming, Norm worked as a custodian at the Elks Lodge and Primebank in Le Mars. Upon retirement, Norm and Ellen moved into Le Mars.