Norman James Trompeter

Sioux City

Norman James Trompeter of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at the age of 90. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a Vigil service starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug.20, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. A funeral Mass will be held at Church of The Nativity, Sioux City, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m., with Father Brad Pelzel officiating. The burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Norman was born on April 10, 1933 in Peoria, IL to Edmund and Marguerite (Rohman) Trompeter. He graduated from Spalding High School, Peoria, IL in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955 with the rank of CPL. He was united in marriage to Doris Elaine McIntire on November 23, 1957 at St. Cecilia Church, Peoria, IL. To this union, five daughters were born.

Norman was a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly and National Tea Co in Peoria, IL. He then was a salesman for Lipton Tea Co and retired from Del Monte Sales Co after 28 and a half years.

He was a Scoutmaster at St. Cecilia Grade School in Peoria, IL, and St. Francis Grade School in Moorhead, MN. Norman and Doris loved traveling and visited 48 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. After retiring, he made stain glass lamps, gifting them to his daughters and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Doris and daughters Lynn Trompeter of Estherville, Iowa, Susan Pace of Sioux City, Amy Trompeter of Hinton, Iowa, Mary (Ron Gutzwiller) Jensen of Barton City, Mich., Jane (Scott) Meyer of Sioux City, 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Carol Trompeter of Ft. Myers, Fla.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Esther (Howard) Powell, Rosemary "Sister-Mary David" Trompeter, JoAnn (Donald) Saupe, Paul (Lillian) Trompeter, William (Margaret) Trompeter and son-in-law Christopher Pace.

Donations may be made out to the Hospice of Siouxland. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com